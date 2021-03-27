Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard member promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Jacob Stockton, of Moravia, and assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Feb. 26.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.
