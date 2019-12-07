LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard:
• Staff Sgt. Joshua Stmartin, from Genoa, reenlisted to continue service with the Company C, Recruiting and Retention.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.