Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Zachary Dennis, from Auburn, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion Oct. 17 to the rank of sergeant.

• Junuh Waller, from Cato, assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, received a promotion Sept. 27 to the rank of specialist.

• Bryanna Wilbur, from Auburn, assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion Sept. 27 to the rank of private 1st class.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.