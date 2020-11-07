Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

• Brandon Blake, from Auburn, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Sept. 7.

• James Briggs, from Weedsport, and assigned to the Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on Aug. 14.

• Samantha Goucher, from Port Byron, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Aug. 16.

• Claire Kuiken, from Moravia, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Aug. 31.

• Naiomi Schoenfelder, from Auburn, and assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Sept. 30.

• Jacob Stockton, from Moravia, and assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private on Aug. 26.