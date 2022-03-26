 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES

Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Gregory Smith, from Auburn, and assigned to the wing's 174th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, received a promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant in February.

• Benjamin Massarini, from Union Springs, and assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of captain on Nov. 12.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

