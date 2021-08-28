Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Austin Hallett, from Cato, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on July 10.

• Douglas Whaley, from Union Springs, assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on July 1.

• Shawn Badman, from Moravia, assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant on April 1.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

