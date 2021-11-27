 Skip to main content
MILITARY NOTES

Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Austin Hallett, from Cato, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Oct. 22.

• John Mcquay, from Genoa, assigned to the 153rd Troop Command, received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant on Oct. 1.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

