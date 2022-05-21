Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Alexander Decaro, of Auburn, assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of corporal on March 4.
• Felicia Sciortino, of Auburn, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on March 25.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.