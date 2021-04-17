Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Zachary Dennis, from Auburn, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on March 21.

• Nicholas Garrigan, from Auburn, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on March 22.

• Ronald Gonzalez, from Auburn, and assigned to the 1156th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on March 2.

• Brett Janes, from Cato, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class on March 18.

• Jacob Stockton, of Moravia, and assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Feb. 26.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0