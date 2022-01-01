Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Joseph Clement, from Auburn, assigned to the Company D, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on Oct. 26.

• Chauncey Denman, from Auburn, assigned to the Company D, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private on Nov. 20.

• Connor Griffin, from Cato, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Nov. 4.

