Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Arieanto Mulholland, from Auburn, and assigned to the Company A, 2-108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Janelle Whiffen, from Port Byron, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class.

• Ahmed Dennis, from Auburn, and assigned to the Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0