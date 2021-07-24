 Skip to main content
Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• John Mcquay, from Genoa, assigned to the 153rd Troop Command, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant 1st class on May 12.

• Daniel Spring, from Moravia, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on May 27.

• Junuh Waller, from Cato, assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition), received a promotion to the rank of private on June 10.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

