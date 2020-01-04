LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Kristopher Garcia, from Weedsport, and assigned to the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant.
• Joshua Stmartin, from Genoa, and assigned to the Company C, Recruiting and Retention, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.