Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Christopher Goodrow, from Port Byron, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on July 29.

• Robert Hill, from Auburn, assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant on July 26.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.