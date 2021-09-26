Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Jason Teeter, from Auburn, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Aug. 23.

• Christopher Goodrow, from Port Byron, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on July 29.

• Douglas Whaley, from Union Springs, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on July 1.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

