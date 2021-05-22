Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Jake Blumer, from Auburn, assigned to the Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on April 10.

• John Rio, from Auburn, assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition), received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on April 19.

• Nikolaus Smith, from Moravia, assigned to the Company D, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on April 14.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0