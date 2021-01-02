Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Shannon Toomey, from Aurora, and assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Nov. 15.

• Arianna Cooper, from Martville, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Oct. 30.

• Marcus Jones, from Auburn, and assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition), received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Oct. 30.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0