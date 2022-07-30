Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Alexander Decaro, from Auburn, assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on June 14.

• John Rio, from Auburn, assigned to the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on June 19.

