Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Christopher Goodrow, from Port Byron, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private on Jan. 29.
• Austin Hallett, from Cato, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private on Jan. 10.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.