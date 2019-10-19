LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard:
• Sgt. Amanda Gallow, from Locke, reenlisted to continue service with the 827th Engineer Company.
• 1st Sgt. Edward Briggs, from Weedsport, reenlisted to continue service with the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion.
• Staff Sgt. Patrick Baker, from Auburn, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion.
Additionally, Shields announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Richard Hyde, from Auburn, and assigned to the Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.