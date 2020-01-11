LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard:
• Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Stmartin, from Genoa, reenlisted to continue service with the Company C, Recruiting and Retention.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
• Pvt. Scott White, from Port Byron, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.