Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard members reenlist

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard:
• Spc. Richard Hyde, from Auburn, reenlisted to continue service with the Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.
• Staff Sgt. Brett Janes, from Cato, reenlisted to continue service with the Company D, 1-171st Aviation Regiment.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.