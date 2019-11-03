Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Wakeman, of Jordan, serves with the "Skinny Dragons" of the U.S. Navy's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP-4), out of Whidbey Island, Washington.
“I felt pretty stagnant in my lifestyle, so I wanted a change,” Wakeman said in a news release. “I wanted to travel the world, and the Navy gave me that opportunity.”
Wakeman joined the squadron after nine years of serving in the Navy. A 2006 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School, he is an aviation electrician's mate who maintains and troubleshoots discrepancies in aircraft flight, engine and autopilot systems.
"The squadron keeps me interested; there never seems to be a dull day," he said. "There's a lot of moving parts here, with little room for complacency, and there are many opportunities for advancement and special programs here. We also deploy to amazing locations.
For more about Wakeman and his service with the U.S. Navy, visit navyoutreach.blogspot.com.