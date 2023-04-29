LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing in recognition of his capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Zachary Blair, from Auburn, assigned to the wing's 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron, received a promotion Feb. 1 to the rank of senior airman.

The 174th Attack Wing, located in Syracuse, operates and supports the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft both locally and globally.

