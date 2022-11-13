Military Notes: National Guard airman from Sterling promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Kurt Decker, from Sterling, assigned to the wing's 174th Civil Engineering Squadron, received a promotion this fall to the rank of technical sergeant.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or goang.com.