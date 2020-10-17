Military Notes: Port Byron native recognized for coronavirus work

First Lt. Daniel E. Wilkinson was recently recognized for his outstanding achievements as the flight operations element chief, 86th Aerospace Squadron, 86th Medical Group, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Wilkinson led a 20-member team to provide first class customer service, protecting the 66,000 Kaiserslautern military community population clinical operations for the 86th Medical Group and Transport Isolation System units for the Air Mobility Command in support of five combatant commands.

Wilkinson standardized the coronavirus respirator program for the 86th Medical Group and the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, leading to a medical clearance and fit testing for 450 personnel who supported over 16 Transport Isolation System unit missions and transported over 79 patients for definitive care.

Wilkinson was instrumental in providing guidance and recommendations in aircraft disinfection procedures. He coordinated with seven wing agencies in the procurement of three disinfectants approved for aircraft use streamlining the chemical ordering process for two commands. He also directed the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in the procurement and use of new ionizers which disinfect the air and surfaces, slashing the overall aircraft decontamination process by one hour.