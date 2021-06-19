 Skip to main content
Military Notes:
Buchberger

First Lt. Zachary N. Buchberger stands next to the T-6B Texan II Navy training plane after completing his solo flight.

 Provided

Zachary N. Buchberger, of Auburn (Tyburn Academy Class of 2015), was promoted to first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in May.

Buchberger graduated from The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia, in April 2020. He then entered the pipeline for Marine Corps pilots at Naval Air Station Pensacola (Florida).

After completing Aviation Preflight Indoctrination he transferred to NAS Corpus Christi (Texas) to begin primary flight school. 

Buchberger is currently attached to Training Air Wing Four and the VT-28 Rangers squadron at NAS Corpus Christi.

