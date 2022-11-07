Miller: Auburn church member selected for Honor Flight Syracuse

“Nothing is more important than showing our deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice of veterans throughout central New York,” said Kevin Bradley, the president of Honor Flight Syracuse.

Robyn Warn, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn, was one of 79 veterans on Honor Flight Syracuse’s Mission No. 17, a chartered flight to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24. Veterans selected for the flight visited the World War II Memorial, the Air Force Memorial and the Korean and Vietnam War memorials. The capstone event was observing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Upon returning to Hancock Airport, families and friends took part in a welcome home celebration. A package of many letters from Westminster church members thanking Warn for his service was presented to him by his two daughters, Abby and Beth.

The Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster wrote the following tribute: “Robyn served his country, and now he serves, with great faithfulness, his church. We love him, and are so proud to call him a member of our church family. It gives us such joy to see him honored in this way. Robyn has quietly and humbly given of himself to the people of Westminster for so many years. He chaired our Property Committee, assisted with the governance of the church as an elected elder, and continues to volunteer in countless ways. More than anything, he is a friend, a constant source of kindness, gentleness, thoughtfulness, and strength for this congregation and its pastor.”

Honor Flight Network was formed in 2005 to transport veterans at no cost to Washington, D.C. All veterans are invited to complete an application for an Honor Flight mission. The missions are run by an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

Beth Warn, Robyn’s daughter, added, “I couldn’t be happier to see my Dad recognized so beautifully by Honor Flight. It was a wonderful experience just seeing the smile on his face all day long, and it made me smile too!”