Mobile Vietnam War exhibit coming to Auburn

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, will partner with Cayuga Community College and the Cayuga County Community College Foundation to bring a Vietnam veterans memorial to Auburn this summer.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will come to the college's Auburn campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The 1,500-square-foot mobile museum provides information about the service of Vietnam veterans and appreciation for their sacrifice, the college said in a news release. It includes interactive exhibits, short films, shared stories and family activities. Veterans will be honored with a pinning ceremony at 6 p.m., and Wreaths Across America representatives will be available for tours and questions.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director for Wreaths Across America.