Montessori School of the Finger Lakes: Baaa-ck to school

Like many schools around the state who are preparing to open safely in the fall, the Montessori School of the Finger Lakes has written its plan, changed its procedures, and readied the classrooms for the students who will be arriving shortly. The difference is that the MSFL has also added a new population who will be ready to welcome students back to school.

The Montessori School of the Finger Lakes has students ranging from age 2 through second grade, and this year, is also home to cats, rabbits, ducks, chickens, roosters, guinea fowl and — the latest arrivals — a pair of sheep and a pig. In keeping with the Montessori method of education, these animal friends will be incorporated into the educational experience. Students in the elementary classroom will be responsible for collecting eggs from the chickens and ducks, and will learn about what it takes to raise them when the eggs in the incubator start to hatch. The economics of owning animals is also incorporated into learning as the duck and chicken eggs are available for sale to support the school. The recent addition of sheep means that students will learn about the process of raising and shearing sheep through a partnership with Cayuga County 4-H. A student might also choose to cuddle up with a bunny or one of the school cats as they read or explore their self-driven curriculum. Since the animals are named after prominent figures in history, students may become interested in researching the actual person after meeting Dolly and James Madison, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, or Queen Elizabeth. Many of these animals were purchased through a Farm to School Grant.