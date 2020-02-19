Montezuma Audubon accepting registration for summer camp

The Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah is now accepting registration for its annual summer camps:

• July 6-10: Hunter and Waterfowl Summer Camp for ages 11 to 15. Learn from state Department of Environmental Conservation officers and Audubon educators to obtain hunter safety and waterfowl identification certificates through canoeing, target practice, hunting dog demonstrations and more.

• July 13-17: Bow Hunter and Trapper Summer Camp for ages 11 to 15. Earn bow hunter and trapper certificates through trail camera monitoring, target practice at Heritage Outdoor Sports, field dressing lessons and more.

• July 20-24: Fisheries Summer Camp for ages 11 to 15. Learn safe practices while fishing for trout, panfish, bass and more. Includes trip to Powder Mills Park, canoeing, fly fishing demos, a trip to Savannah Dhu and more.

• Aug. 3-7, Aug. 10-14 and Aug. 17-21: Nature Camp for ages 6-10. Explore nature through games, crafts and activities, such as catching frogs, searching for signs of mammal activity in the forest and more.

All camps take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit ny.audubon.org/montezuma or call (315) 365-3588.

