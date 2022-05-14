Montezuma Audubon announces annual benefit golf tourney

“As part of Audubon New York, the state office of the National Audubon Society, Montezuma Audubon Center serves as a gateway for adults and school-aged children to get involved in local conservation efforts and experience the wonder of the outdoors,” said Chris Lajewski, director of the Montezuma Audubon Center and the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps, in a news release. “We provide opportunities for on-site, outdoor education programs, trails for bird watching and nature walks, and space to learn, share knowledge, and take action on behalf of birds and other wildlife. The annual benefit will help us do all of this and so much more.”