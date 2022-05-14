Montezuma Audubon announces annual benefit golf tourney

The Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah will hold its annual golf benefit beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannett Road, Lyons.
The benefit will include a captain-and-crew golf tournament, a cocktail reception, raffles, dinner, an awards reception and more. A virtual silent auction will also take place June 1-14.
“As part of Audubon New York, the state office of the National Audubon Society, Montezuma Audubon Center serves as a gateway for adults and school-aged children to get involved in local conservation efforts and experience the wonder of the outdoors,” said Chris Lajewski, director of the Montezuma Audubon Center and the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps, in a news release. “We provide opportunities for on-site, outdoor education programs, trails for bird watching and nature walks, and space to learn, share knowledge, and take action on behalf of birds and other wildlife. The annual benefit will help us do all of this and so much more.”
Tickets for golf are $105 per person or $400 per foursome, and tickets for the reception, auction and dinner are $50 per person or $90 per couple.
People are also reading…
For more information, visit act.audubon.org.