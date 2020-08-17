Montezuma Audubon benefit to be held virtually

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montezuma Audubon Center is taking its annual benefit virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audubon supporters can reserve their spot by visiting https://act.audubon.org/a/montezuma_audubon_center_2020_annual_benefit, then calling Wayne Hills Country Club at (315) 946-6944 to reserve a tee time any time before Oct. 31. Supporters can also bid on a silent auction from Aug. 24 through Sept. 20. Auction winners will be announced on Facebook Live Sept. 21. A link to the auction will be available at montezuma.audubon.org.

Registration for the benefit includes 18 holes, food and a Montezuma or Onondaga Lake birding tour for four people at a time of your choosing.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“The Montezuma Audubon Center connects visitors of all ages to the millions of migratory birds that use the Montezuma Wetlands Complex and Onondaga Lake and gives our guests an appreciation for maintaining and enhancing these critically important habitats,” said Chris Lajewski, the Montezuma Audubon Center's director, in a news release. “Our wide range of conservation and education programs encourage children and adults to explore, understand and care for their natural world. The Montezuma Audubon Center's Annual Benefit will help us do all of this and so much more.”

For more information, visit montezuma.audubon.org.

