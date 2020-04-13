Montezuma Audubon director to give Zoom talk
Montezuma Audubon director to give Zoom talk

Christmas Bird Count

An American goldfinch perches on a branch during the Christmas Bird Count at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah in December 2016.

 The Citizen file

Montezuma Audubon Center Director Chris Lajewski will give a Zoom presentation on "Protecting Birds and the Places They Need at Cayuga Lake and the Montezuma Wetlands Complex" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

The talk is hosted in partnership with the Aurora Free Library. It will highlight birds of conservation priority in the area, and how people can protect them, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

To receive the link for the presentation, email eeaster@aurorafreelibrary.org by 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

