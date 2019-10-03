The Montezuma Audubon Center will host birding van tours from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9 and 23, at the center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
The tours will take place at the peak of waterfowl migration. Participants will learn how to identify dozens of duck, goose and swan species based on their calls and plumage.
Admission is $8 for children, $15 for adults and $40 for families. Prepaid reservations are required. Binoculars and field guides will be provided.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.