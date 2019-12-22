The Montezuma Audubon Center will host a First Day Snowshoe Hike from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
Participants will strap on snowshoes for a one-mile hike through forests, grasslands and marshes, exploring winter birds and looking for signs of active mammals. The hike will be followed by hot cocoa inside.
Admission is free and open to the public. Those who do not have snowshoes will be able to borrow them, and the hike will still take place if there is no snow for snowshoeing.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.