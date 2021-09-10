Montezuma Audubon schedules annual youth hunts

The waterfowl hunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, followed by the pheasant hunt Saturday, Oct. 9. A Waterfowl Hunter Education Course for youth ages 12-15 will also be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, followed immediately by a safety meeting and dinner at the center.

The events are coordinated by the center, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They will take place at the Audubon, 2295 Route 89, Savannah, and are free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one mentor per hunter will be allowed.