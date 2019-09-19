Archaeological enthusiast Christopher M. Cramer will present an overview of the ancient Native American civilization of the Finger Lakes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
In addition to Cramer's presentation, there will be regionally collected stone tools on display, some of which date back 10,000 years or more, as well as hands-on activities in which participants can identify artifacts, distinguish authentic ones and spot modern reproductions.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, $20 for families and free for Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex. Prepaid reservations are required, and a pair of reading glasses and a headlamp or flashlight are recommended.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or visit ny.audubon.org/montezuma.