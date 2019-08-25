The Montezuma Audubon Center will the 23rd annual Montezuma Muckrace beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
The 24-hour competition will see which teams can spot the most species within the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, which includes the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, the Audubon and the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area. There are six categories of competition: competitive, low-carbon (no cars), recreational, family/mentor, collegiate and photo.
The goal of the event is to raise $10,000 for the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex.
For more information, or to register, visit friendsofmontezuma.org.