Montezuma Audubon to host golf tournament benefit

The Montezuma Audubon Center will host a benefit golf tournament Monday, June 14.

The benefit will begin with check-in at 10:30 a.m. and will include 18 holes, a cocktail reception with cash bar, a silent auction, dinner and an awards reception.

The event will take place at Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannett Road, Lyons.

In advance of the benefit, a virtual silent auction will be held from June 1 to June 14. Items include birding tours, paddling excursions, a MacKenzie-Childs birdhouse and more.

Tickets are $100 per golfer or $380 per foursome; dinner-only tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

Proceeds support the Audubon's conservation of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, Onondaga Lake and other important bird areas in the Finger Lakes.

For more information, visit act.audubon.org/a/mac-annual-benefit-2021 or call (315) 365-3588.

