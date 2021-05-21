 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montezuma Audubon to host golf tournament benefit
ENVIRONMENT

Montezuma Audubon to host golf tournament benefit

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Bird Count

An American goldfinch perches on a branch during the Christmas Bird Count at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah in December 2016.

 The Citizen file

The Montezuma Audubon Center will host a benefit golf tournament Monday, June 14.

The benefit will begin with check-in at 10:30 a.m. and will include 18 holes, a cocktail reception with cash bar, a silent auction, dinner and an awards reception.

The event will take place at Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannett Road, Lyons.

In advance of the benefit, a virtual silent auction will be held from June 1 to June 14. Items include birding tours, paddling excursions, a MacKenzie-Childs birdhouse and more.

Tickets are $100 per golfer or $380 per foursome; dinner-only tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

Proceeds support the Audubon's conservation of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, Onondaga Lake and other important bird areas in the Finger Lakes.

For more information, visit act.audubon.org/a/mac-annual-benefit-2021 or call (315) 365-3588.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News