The Montezuma Audubon Center will host Kayaks and Canoes on Cayuga Lake from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at the center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
Participants will first take a one-hour paddle on the lake to witness late summer bird migration. No paddling experience is necessary, and instructions will be provided. Then, the event will move to Buttonwood Grove Winery for wine-and-cheese pairings, as well as a presentation on birds of prey featuring hawks and owls with Daena Ford of Braddock Bay Raptor Research.
The event is $20 without boat rental, $30 with solo kayak rental and $50 with couples canoe rental. Prepaid reservations are required. The event will take place rain or shine.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.