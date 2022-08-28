Montezuma to dedicate additions to Heritage Park

The town of Montezuma will hold a dedication celebration Saturday, Sept. 17, at Montezuma Heritage Park.

A new public parking area, restroom facility and information kiosk at the park will be dedicated in honor of former town Supervisor David Butler Jr. During his tenure from 1954 to 1965, Butler applied for funding for the town to acquire 136 acres of parkland through the Outdoor Recreation Development Land and Water Conservation Act of 1965, town Historian Cheryl Longyear said in a news release.

The recent additions were funded by a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation's Environmental Protection Fund Grant. The completion of the lot will allow visitors traveling the New York State Canalway Trail and Empire State Trail to directly access the park, Longyear said.

"It is because of David's foresight and understanding of this significant Erie Canal historic property, we have the park today," Longyear said. "Thanks to him and his successor, Byron Lapp Jr., the town has been able to receive additional funding from (the state office) and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. We have devoted the last 12 years to turning this property into a historically significant recreational nature park and preserving our proud heritage. Both men were dedicated to serving their country, family, and community providing leadership while leaving a legacy that lives on today. If they were still with us today, I'm sure they would be proud to see their vision a reality."

The celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. east of the Seneca River bridge at the park, 480 Route 31, Montezuma. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to the town hall at 8102 Dock St.

For more information, visit montezumahistoricalsociety.org or townofmontezuma.org.