Montezuma wine supports cancer organization

Montezuma Winery is partnering with Hope for Heather to promote ovarian cancer awareness.

A portion of sales of every bottle of Hope dry rosé will support Hope for Heather, with whom the winery began partnering in 2017. Each bottle has a tag inspired by Heather Weeks' love of dancing, which she gave up to begin advocating for awareness of women's cancer. The tags also contain her story, and ways to donate to the cause. Weeks died from cancer in 2008 at the age of 24.

The winery began partnering with the organization after losing a family member to cancer. In addition to Hope, the winery has also hosted fundraising events and attended the organization's as well.

“The Martin family is thrilled to join Hope for Heather in our second release of our Hope rosé," winery co-owner Bill Martin said in a news release. “Our efforts to not only raise awareness about ovarian cancer but to also raise money for research is near and dear to our heart.“

The wine will be featured at a virtual tasting at 6:30 p.m. April 28 on Montezuma's Facebook page.

For more information, visit montezumawinery.com.

