Montezuma Winery has broken ground on a new tasting room that is expected to be completed by this fall.

The 5,700-square-foot expansion of the tasting room will provide space for an extended bar, more seating and a separate space for larger groups. The Seneca Falls winery will also begin offering food options like freshly baked bread and soft pretzels in addition to the current selection of local cheeses and snacks.

The winery is owned and operated by the Martin family, who purchased the land in 2001 after beginning the business in a garage in Sterling. The Martins now produce a variety of wines there, as well as spirits through their Hidden Marsh Distillery brand. An outdoor courtyard with additional seating is planned for spring 2024.

"My family and I are truly proud of what we have built and want to thank our customers and community for supporting us throughout the years," co-owner Bill Martin said in a news release. "Since the pandemic, our tasting room and the customer experience has really evolved and we are happy to be able to accommodate that with our new space.”

The winery, located at 2981 Routes 5 and 20, will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during construction of the expansion.

For more information, visit montezumawinery.com.