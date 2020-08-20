Moonflower blooms: Baker opens downtown Auburn location

Theresa Mendez is used to adjusting.
She bakes macarons, French cookies with chewy texture and rich color. From dying the batter to piping it into perfect circles, the process is full of adjustments. Bad humidity alone can foil a batch.
For about two years, Mendez has been selling the treats under the name Moonflower Macarons at area markets and pop-ups. This spring, she and her fiancé, Michael Richards, were preparing to move the business from the kitchen in their Aurora home to a commercial space at 10 Seminary Ave. in downtown Auburn where they could bake and sell significantly more macarons.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Mendez did what she often does with the capricious cookies. She adjusted.
Now open, the new home of Moonflower Macarons will celebrate its grand opening this weekend.
In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Mendez said that renovation of the space, a former dance studio, was initially supposed to begin in April. But the pandemic delayed that until July, as contractors were in short supply after being unable to work for a couple months under the state's pause order. The business's funding was also slowed down, she said.
Markets and pop-ups weren't taking place either, leaving Mendez nowhere to sell her macarons. Under her home processor license, she couldn't sell them from her home, nor ship them outside the state. So she set up an Etsy account, took orders there and drove around Auburn, offering contact-free delivery of mocha, strawberry margarita and other flavors.
"That was great," she said. "That helped us get through the spring."
When renovation of the space did begin, Mendez decided not to create any dine-in seating for now. Not only was meeting codes more challenging than anticipated, she said, but seating also makes less sense during COVID-19. The small counter area, meanwhile, is friendly to social distancing because it allows only one family or customer inside at a time.
Still, the space is suited to Moonflower's business model. Mendez can make six times as many macarons in her new kitchen as she could in her old one, which will allow her to open an online store for shipping to 48 states or preorders. So many people who come through the door will be picking up cookies, she said, and not spending time picking them out.
Moonflower will also be able to fill wholesale orders, Mendez said, in addition to custom ones for weddings and other events. But before the online store opens, she wants to make sure she and Richards can meet the demand using their new commercial equipment. Once they can, she'll look to expand the business by hiring employees and adding more kinds of pastries to the menu.
For now, then, the menu at Moonflower is just macarons, though the 10 or so flavors will change for the fall and again for Christmastime. Mendez is in no hurry to make any more adjustments.
"Now people are starting to get back to some kind of normal," she said. "So they're very excited there's a spot to come visit."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
