This year, Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Adar, the final month of the Hebrew calendar, fell on the same day. Lent, as is commonly portrayed, is a season of self-flagellation, of doom and gloom. “What are you giving up for Lent?”

Adar is a month of rejoicing. The 14th day of Adar is the feast of Purim, which marks the defeat of an attempt to extinguish the Jewish people. Purim begins on sundown on the 6th and ends at sundown on the 7th. It is recounted in the book of Esther, a woman portrayed as living in 5th century B.C. Persia. (It should be noted the book’s depiction of history is suspect.)

Ahaseurus (aka Xerxes) was the king. His chief minister, Haman, was a petty and spiteful man. Esther’s older cousin was Mordecai, who raised her after her parents died. Filled with self-importance, Haman expected people to bow and scrape before him. However, Mordecai failed to grant him the obeisance he desperately desired.

Haman, knowing Mordecai was Jewish, devised a devilish way to make him pay. He cast lots (the meaning of “Purim”) to select the day for attacking and annihilating the Jews. Long story short, in a delicious reversal of fate, Haman was hanged on the very gallows he had prepared for Mordecai.

The word "Adar" means “strength.” A month combining elements of joy and strength could lend itself well to a message from Nehemiah. To returned exiles who were aware of their guilt, he proclaimed, “Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

My title combines Adar with Lent. I suggest there is joy in Lent — even a joy that gives us strength.

As noted, we are in the season of Lent. Lent focuses on reflection, repentance and reevaluation on how we are living life. “What are you giving up for Lent?” That isn’t a question meant to result in despondent deprivation — or it shouldn’t. It is better seen as a path to freedom. What self-imposed chains do we lug around? Although, there is something to be said for taking a fast for six and a half weeks from … whatever!

A respite can help us get our mind, body and spirit sorted out.

One of the themes of Adar deals with identity revealed. Adar is associated with fish. Some note the zodiac sign of Pisces. Among other qualities, fish swimming underwater are hidden from sight. The ancient Israelites even tended to regard the depths with a sense of foreboding. It was the dwelling place of Leviathan, the dreaded sea monster.

The identity of fish is revealed when they come to the surface.

An aspect of identity revealed belongs to Esther herself. She was counseled by Mordecai to keep her Jewish nationality a secret. Eventually, the king finds out who Esther really is. Consequently, when Haman’s plot is revealed — he is peeved, to put it lightly.

Joy is another aspect of identity. It should be noted that joy is not the same thing as happiness. Happiness is an emotion. It is ephemeral; it comes and goes. Joy is a deep reality; it becomes part of who we are — even when we feel the whole world is against us. The apostle Paul speaks of joy as the fruit of the Spirit. And Paul had “despaired of life itself,” so he knew a little bit about having one’s back against the wall.

It might seem counter-intuitive, but joy doesn’t always feel good. “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice,” so says the apostle. Joy is a command. Joy asks for a choice.

Going back to Esther, here is a perfect example. After Haman’s plans have become known, Mordecai says the time has come for Esther to reveal her identity: “If you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. … Perhaps you have come to royal dignity for just such a time as this.”

The characteristics of her life put Esther in a position to use her freedom to choose. That would no doubt please an existentialist.

But the call of life and freedom pushes all of us. Again, regarding joy — it can’t exist bottled up. By its very nature, it must be shared. Joy transforms. Let this time of Adar and Lent be one in which we take hold of joy and see what happens.