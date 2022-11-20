Moore: Thanksgiving, with gratitude!

The holiday of Thanksgiving is almost upon us. One of the special joys is the Thanksgiving dinner.

I imagine this likelihood has been blown way out of proportion, but we are often reminded of the dinner table argument. Of course, where would we be without the comedic portrayals, especially ones that feature the visit of the cantankerous uncle with his inappropriate comments? Or the annoying aunt who constantly berates you for your life choices?

(Side note: Sometimes it’s good to go into the other room and watch the Dallas Cowboys.)

Thanksgiving began as a religious observance of indeed, “giving thanks.” Its origins in 1621 involve the celebration of a successful corn harvest. Plymouth colonists and members of the Wampanoag tribe sat together and shared a feast. Still, as we know, in years following, such goodwill would sadly be obliterated.

As noted, the essence of Thanksgiving is — guess what? Giving thanks! It is the practice of gratitude. It is the spirit of gratitude. It is being appreciative. It is being grateful.

And about those dinners with the family, there was a study in September by Wakefield Research for the American Heart Association. It found 91% of respondents said they’re less stressed when everyone shares a meal. And 84% said they wish they could do it more often. That sounds like some folks who enjoy being together! They might be grateful.

The word “gratitude” can be traced to the Latin "gratus," which itself can be traced to the Proto-Indo-European word meaning “favor.” It can even be traced to the Sanskrit "grnati," meaning “sings,” “praises,” “announces.” Gratitude was among the noblest virtues in the ancient world.

Gratitude as singing and praising! I wonder what the reaction would be if we were to walk down the sidewalk, lifting up our voices with a merry melody of giving thanks. (Or is that too poetic, for good or ill?)

As for singing and praising, we read in the Psalms, “You have turned my mourning into dancing; you have taken off my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, so that my soul may praise you and not be silent. O Lord my God, I will give thanks to you forever.” (30:11-12)

Does it seem it is easier to think of problems and negativity than it is to think of blessings and positivity? We are besieged by calls to be angry and fearful, sometimes even to express hate. That’s hardly grateful!

I think we’re all aware of the labor shortages in so many fields of commerce — including restaurants. Some places are asking for patience due to being understaffed. I would suggest that patience and gratitude go hand in hand. (By the way, anyone who has worked in a restaurant knows it is not an easy job.)

Ultimately, I would suggest, gratitude is a basic orientation to life. Be open. Be receptive. Allow yourself to be thankful. The more we practice gratitude, the more we find things for which to be grateful. Blessing can be found in even the tiniest, in the most seemingly insignificant. Or maybe in the greatest, in the most supremely significant, such as in every breath we take.

Maybe we can even be thankful for that cantankerous uncle and annoying aunt.