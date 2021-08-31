Moravia announces change to school meal policy

The Citizen staff
The Moravia Central School District has amended its school meal policy for area children.
Under the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program for the 2021-2022 school year, children at Millard Fillmore Elementary and Moravia Middle-High School will be served meals at no charge, the district announced last week.
For more information, contact cafeteria manager Jennifer Parker-Smith at (315) 497-2670 or jpsmith@moraviaschool.org.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!