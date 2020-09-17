Moravia Area Garden Club announces award winners

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Moravia Area Garden Club has announced the winners of its StreetView Beautiful awards.

Abbey Collard's garden at 21 Congress St. and Betty Ackley and Tom Frost's garden at 9 Smith St., both in Moravia, were awarded for "creating a lovely spot of color and beauty" in the area, the club said in a news release. Both gardens can be viewed from nearby sidewalks.

The club launched the StreetView program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to both recognize area gardens and give community members something to see in a safe, socially distanced way. The club will look to continue the program and recognize two commercial or residential gardens in 2021.

The club is open to all community members. It is a volunteer organization that has projects supported by the Moravia Fire Department and the village. It also plants and maintains the Ethel Fuller Park garden, and has four pots on Main Street.

For more information, email magic131182gmail.com or find the club on Facebook.

