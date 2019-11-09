Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia will host a piano and organ concert by Laurianne Fleming, the church's director of music, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church, 36 Church St., Moravia.
A graduate of the Eastman School of Music and Boston University, Fleming will perform pieces by Beethoven, Bach and more on organ and piano, as well as contemporary music like ragtime and jazz.
The organ underwent major repairs and replacements while Fleming was deployed for active duty with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2017 and 2018. The piano Fleming will play was donated to the church by members Jerry and Linda Hall in honor of their daughter, Emily, who completed a bachelor's degree in music at SUNY Oswego in May and is now pursuing a master's degree at Liberty University.
Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward, and donations to the church's music program will be accepted.
For more information, call (315) 497-2783.